Walgreens to add more drive-through COVID-19 testing sites nationwide

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Pharmacy chain Walgreens is working with government agencies to add 15 drive-through coronavirus testing locations across the U.S.

Walgreens says it’s using a new rapid coronavirus test that can yield results in under 15 minutes.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the test under an emergency authorization last month.

Walgreens’ announcement comes about a week after a CNN report on the slow progress of a program touted by President Donald Trump to expand testing.

After CNN’s report, Walmart and CVS both said they would open more testing locations.

The locations of the Walgreens sites aren’t finalized yet.

They are planned for areas with escalating rates of COVID-19.

The company says it should be able to test up to 3,000 people per day at the new sites — expected to be open this week.

