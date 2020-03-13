Visalia Unified to close its schools effective immediately with plans to reopen in 1 month

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Unified will close it’s schools effective immediately, officials said Friday.

The schools will remain closed through April 13.

The health, safety, and well-being of students and staff are the highest priority for Visalia Unified School District; and as such, the District has attentively been monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19. To our knowledge, no VUSD students or staff members have contracted or are being tested for the virus at this time. However, after careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, Visalia Unified will close its schools effective immediately. Tamara Ravalín, Superintendent

The district said it will re-evaluate its status to determine re-opening or continuing with school closures after April 13.

“Visalia Unified realizes that closing schools significantly impacts our families and our community, however, we believe this to be the best course of action to help reduce the impact of any potential spread of the virus,” Superintendent Tamara Ravalín said.

During the school closures, the district will offer support services for students.

