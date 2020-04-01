COVID-19 Information

Virus deaths in NYC top 1,000 as city prepares for worse

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, pedestrian traffic is light along Wall Street in Lower Manhattan in New York. The banking system is not as risk of failing as banks have plenty of capital on hand to handle this crisis due to the new coronavirus, economists say. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,000 in New York City as officials warned that the worst of the virus’ toll is yet to come.

The city’s Health Department reported late Tuesday that nearly 1,100 people have died of the virus in the city. There are more than 1,500 deaths across New York state.

Data released by the city shows that the virus is having a disproportionate effect in certain neighborhoods, mainly in Brooklyn and Queens.

The city’s ambulance system is under increasing stress from the pandemic. Nearly a quarter of the city’s emergency medical service workers have been out sick.

