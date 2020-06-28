Virus continues to surge in U.S., 36 states report increases, only 2 states report decline in cases

(CNN Newsource) — The pandemic continues its comeback, with a staggering increase in cases reported in 36 states. Only two U.S. states, Connecticut and Rhode Island, are reporting a decline in coronavirus.

Florida appears to be becoming the next epicenter as it continues to shatter its own record of daily virus cases.

On Saturday, daily cases in Florida surpassed 9,500 people, that’s already more than Italy ever saw in a single day when that country was considered the global epicenter of the pandemic in March.

The Sunshine State is also on track to beat New York’s highest single-day increase from when the Empire State was the nation’s ground zero of the pandemic — a title Florida may soon have.

Miami-Dade’s mayor is ordering beaches in his city to close for the 4th of July holiday.

“Without a doubt, we’ve seen a huge spike in the 18-34-year-old group and the 35-44-year-old group,” said Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “Those two groups have really spiked way up.”

Yet as the numbers rise, Florida Gov. Ron de Santis is doubling down on his decision not to call for a mandatory mask order.

This, as the Senate’s most powerful Republican – leader Mitch McConnell – promotes the use of face coverings.

It’s a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s refusal to wear a mask in public.

“This is a way to indicate that you want to protect others, McConnell said. “And we all need, during this period until we find a vaccine, to think of us as not only protecting ourselves but others.”

Texas is also seeing increased cases – maintaining well over 5,000 new cases a day since Thursday.

In a push to reverse the uptick, the governor ordered bars closed and said “in hindsight” he re-opened them too soon.

“I have many friends in the service industry in Montrose and they’re all getting sick and all theirs are closing, said Norman Earle. And we know this was going to happen and yet our state and the federal government are allowing it and it’s wrong.”

Public health experts in California are warning the state’s hospital system could be overwhelmed without immediate action to slow the COVID-19 spread.

California saw a single-day increase of over 6,000 cases that’s prompting Disneyland to push back it’s re-opening.

And yet the real virus stats may be even higher, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Saturday, the agency released an antibody study suggesting the total number of COVID cases may be 6 to 24 times greater than what we’re seeing.

As of Sunday, at least 12 states halted or rolled back their reopening plans in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.