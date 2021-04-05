Veterans get COVID-19 vaccine at Clovis Rodeo Hall

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – In partnership with The VA Central California Health Care Systems and the Clovis Rodeo Association, veterans in Clovis and the surrounding communities received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday at the Clovis Rodeo Hall.

“I’m happy because this is life. This is life,” Cecilia Vega said as she held her vaccine card after getting her vaccine.

She said she’d been waiting to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of it only being one dose, and with another layer of protection, she added that she’s looking forward to feeling safer while going out to do some of her favorite things, including going to the Clovis Rodeo.

Veterans were able to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Clovis Rodeo Hall on Monday.

“I’m gonna be there with the biggest hat you’ve seen. I’m a hat person. I’m gonna wear my cowboy hat. My boots,” Vega said.

After having to cancel the Clovis Rodeo last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, it’ll be taking place but with significant changes.

In addition to social distancing, a mask requirement, and no parade nor concerts, attendees will also have to bring proof of vaccination or a negative test no more than 72 hours prior to attending.

Ken Elliott, the president of the Clovis Rodeo Association, said the clinic on Monday allowed for residents to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated before the Clovis Rodeo.

The vaccination clinic was open to veterans, veteran spouses and veteran caregivers.

“This right here allows people to come down and just show their card that they’ve been vaccinated with their ticket and go ahead and walk right in,” Elliott said.

According to the state, more than 437,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Fresno County.

Fresno County now has nearly 44% of its population vaccinated while Mariposa, Madera, and Tulare

counties are all at almost 40%.

And according to the most recent Fresno County data, around 34% of the county’s 16 and older population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Last week, those who are 50 years of age and older became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday night, there were still appointments available at a couple of Fresno County vaccination sites via MyTurn.

And for the UCSF Fresno site at Fresno City College, no appointments are needed.