Vaxtravaganza brings incentives to get Fresno County’s residents vaccinated

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Figures from Fresno County’s health department show less than 50% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In response, seven Vaxtravaganza events have been organized by UCSF Fresno and the Fresno County Public Health Department to push vaccinations in neighborhoods with lower rates.

In the 93728 ZIP code, the health department reports about 44% of residents having at least one dose of the vaccination.

These free vaccination events – paid for through Federal Cares Funding – incentivizes residents to get either the COVID-19 vaccine while enjoying music, entertainment, and free food. Also, the first 25 people to receive their first dose get a $20 gift card.

“We’ve been working with the county of public health, as well as the city, to try and find locations of bringing vaccinations that make it accessible to those in the community that might have limited mobility access issues bringing it to the communities themselves,” said Dr. Kenny Banh, the medical director of the COVID-19 Equity Project.

There are three more Vaxtravaganza events left:

Wednesday, July 28, at the Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center in Fresno between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 30, at Calwa Park in Fresno between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 31st at Fink-White Park in Fresno between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

13-year-old Paige Zeno attended the event with her mother and shared why she decided to get the vaccine at the event.