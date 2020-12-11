Valley healthcare workers could receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Pending FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, officials with Tulare and Fresno counties say some healthcare workers could receive the first doses as soon as sometime next week.

An FDA advisory panel voted on Thursday in favor of the Pfizer vaccine being granted emergency-use authorization approval, but a final FDA decision is expected in the coming days.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that following FDA approval, California is expecting to get 327,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine between Saturday and Tuesday.

Those include the initial doses with the second dose expected in three weeks from then.

If that happens, Joe Prado, the Fresno County division manager of community health, said the county is expecting 7,800 doses.

Prado is leading the vaccine distribution efforts in the county and said they estimate that there are around 58,000 healthcare workers in Fresno County. He said the 7,800 doses they’re anticipating will go to healthcare workers who work in high-risk settings in hospitals.

He added that how many doses each hospital in the county gets depends on how many healthcare workers they have.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has the capacity to stores around 100,000 doses of the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccines have to be stored at around minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the county receives the doses, they will distribute them to the hospitals who will then store them themselves, Prado said.

“We’ve been in constant communication with all our hospitals, working through the pickup methods, the distribution, security protocols, just everything that goes along with making sure we maintain good cold chain control,” he said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Prado said they’re waiting to get the final word on the delivery of the doses.

“Once we actually receive that confirmation, we will be communicating with our hospital partners, and we have a system in place for them to request their doses however they want to receive them, whether they want to receive it daily, weekly,” he said.

In Tulare County, Carrie Monteiro with the county’s Health and Human Services Agency said they’re expecting 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

They will be in three cases, each carrying 925, she said. One case will go to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, another to Sierra View Medical Center, and the third one will be stored by the Tulare County Health Department for them to distribute to skilled nursing facilities, she said.

“We are targeting first those nurses and doctors and healthcare workers who are working directly with COVID positive patients,” Monteiro said.

Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst said if they were to receive the vaccine in the coming days, they could be ready to administer the first dose for their healthcare workers on Monday.

“It’s not mandatory, but we will absolutely be making it available for our healthcare workers, ” Herbst said.