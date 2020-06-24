Valley counties monitor hospital capacity: ‘Always that possibility that we would need to lock down again’

CENTRAL VALLEY (KGPE) – Several counties in the Central Valley are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the last week. Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties continue to be on the state’s targeted engagement list.

Fresno County is not meeting its goal of 1,500 tests per day, but the county is getting a third OptumServe testing site from the state.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health didn’t reveal exactly where the new testing site will be other than it being on the west side of Fresno.

“We’re very mindful that there’s some underserved areas that we really need to be doing more testing in Fresno, such as west Fresno, southwest Fresno,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, the county interim health officer.

The new testing site will allow the county to conduct close to an additional 140 tests per day.

David Pomaville, the Fresno County public health director, said they hope it’ll be up and running by early next week.

On Tuesday, Fresno County reported an additional 187 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with three more deaths.

Tulare County added 257 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with three more deaths.

Tulare and Kings counties are also seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

“We’re seeing cases come in where we cannot track them to a known source, a known location or known event or known facility, which is an indicator of an increase in community spread,” said Carrie Monteiro, the public information officer with the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.”

Monteiro said as of Tuesday, 49 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, 10 of those 49 were in the ICU.

Both Monteiro and Vohra said they’re monitoring hospitalization numbers, ICU bed capacity and positivity rates to determine if they would need to pull back on the reopening of businesses.

“When our hospitals altogether are reporting to us that we are all hitting our surge point, then we will put measures in place to pull back,” Monteiro said.

Vohra said they want to make sure their positivity rate doesn’t exceed 10%. As of Tuesday afternoon, it sat at 7.8% in Fresno County.

“It is something that we have to think about and something that the community needs to be aware of. When we don’t get this right, there is always that possibility that we would need to lock down again,” he said.

Vohra and Monteiro said wearing face coverings is important in preventing the spread of the virus.

Vohra said that the COVID-19 numbers may not hit home for some people as they may not know someone personally who has been impacted by the virus, but he added that the pandemic is very much affecting the Fresno County community.

“There are many members of our community who indeed are hospitalized, who indeed know someone who has gotten sick,” Vohra said. “Obviously, as a clinician, I see these patients myself, I saw many last night to tell you the truth.”

