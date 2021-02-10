Valley congressmen urge Gov. Newsom to establish multiple COVID-19 vaccinations sites

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. About a year after the state’s first coronavirus case, Newsom has gone from a governor widely hailed for his swift response to a leader facing criticism from all angles. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Local congressmen sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday urging for more COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout the Central Valley.

Congress members David G. Valadao, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Costa, Devin Nunes, and Josh Harder are urging Gov. Newsom and acting FEMA administrator Robert Fenton for more COVID-19 vaccination sites.

“I am encouraged that the state has indicated intent to establish a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Central Valley, but one is not enough to meet the needs of our communities,” said Congressman David G. Valadao.

“The Valley was leading the state in cases per 100,000 residents over the summer, yet most Valley counties’ vaccination rates lag behind those of Los Angeles and Bay Area Counties. The area’s rural communities are home to thousands of farmworkers who risk COVID-19 exposure every day to feed America. The unacceptably low vaccination rate in the Central Valley indicates that we desperately need multiple vaccination sites throughout the region. I ask Governor Newsom to prioritize vaccination for the areas that need it the most.”

Gov. Newsom recently announced two community vaccination sites in Alameda and Los Angeles Counties – and later indicated the intent to establish a vaccination site in the Central Valley.

According to the California Department of Health and Human Services, Los Angeles County has vaccinated 15,036 residents per 100,000, while Fresno County has vaccinated just 12,829 per 100,000, a 14.7 percent lower vaccination rate.

“Though the announcement of a new vaccination site in the Central Valley is welcome news, this is just the beginning of fixing a subpar vaccine distribution plan,” said Leader Kevin McCarthy. “The State must not forget Californians in the region as it continues to work with FEMA to identify locations and secure federal resources to enhance vaccine administration. The Central Valley is unique, and any expanded efforts must support the diverse socioeconomic and rural communities we are proud to represent.”

“I am hopeful the San Joaquin Valley will be next on the list in California to get a FEMA vaccination site,” said Congressman Jim Costa. “I’ve been working diligently with the Valley delegation, along with the White House and Governor’s office, to reiterate the extreme need in the Valley for one of these sites. As one of the hardest-hit areas in the Nation, vaccinating our Valley communities is key to overcoming this health crisis. Keeping my constituents safe is my number one priority and I will keep fighting alongside my colleagues to ensure that a vaccine will be made available to everyone that wants one.”

“As Governor Newsom attempts to reverse California’s abysmal vaccine rollout, it is imperative that the state work with FEMA to provide swift vaccine distribution to the Central Valley families and workers who risk their health to feed the nation,” said Congressman Devin Nunes.

“When disasters happen, the Central Valley is always the first to get hit and the last to recover. It’s time our community gets the resources we need,” said Congressman Josh Harder. “As some of the hardest-hit areas in the state, Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties deserve a mass vaccine site close to home. Every farmer, teacher, and working mom and dad need to know they can get vaccinated without spending hours on the road away from their job and family.”

