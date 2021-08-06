Valley Children’s Hospital sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, emergency department visits

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the month of July, emergency visits due to COVID-19 at Valley Children’s Hospital were more than six times higher than the month of June, according to data from the hospital.

In the month of June, there were 13 emergency department visits due to COVID-19. In the month of July, there were 81.

In addition, the COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 1.2% in the month of June to 3.9% in the month of July among the tests administered at the hospital.

“Our numbers here are reflecting what we’re seeing in the Central Valley in general and also in the state of California and the rest of the country,” said Dr. Nael Mhaissen, the medical director for infectious diseases and infection prevention at Valley Children’s, on Tuesday. “Our numbers last week compared to the week prior have doubled both in the emergency department visits and also for patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 cases.”

While Mhaissen said the majority of children do well when they get COVID-19, some are getting really sick.

This data comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases rise throughout the state and the Central Valley.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have quadrupled in Fresno County in just the last month, according to state data.

As kids get ready to go back to school, Mhaissen said it’s important safety measures, such as mask-wearing, are being taken to help keep them as safe as possible.

“There is a huge value in kids being back in person in school. There’s no doubt about that, but I think the best thing to do is to take these safety measures that allow for them to return to school as safely as possible,” Mhaissen said.