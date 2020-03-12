Valley basketball fans react to NBA suspending season amid COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – For sports fans at Doghouse Grill in Fresno, basketball is more than a game, but a tradition.

“I like to watch the Golden State Warriors, and I watch it with my dad,” said 10-year-old Tyson Taylor.

“For years we watched the finals at his house like we love basketball its what we do,” said Taylor Burgess.

Burgess and his friends won’t be watching this year. In a big move Wednesday, the NBA suspended the rest of the season, just a month before playoffs, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Burgess and his friend Travis Morris already had tickets to see an upcoming game.

“It was pretty disappointing to find out the NBA season got canceled as well, I was really looking forward to seeing one of the games,” said Burgess.

“I know its for safety reasons so I definitely understand it’s just still disappointing to see that we won’t see our favorite players play,” Morris said.

Travis says if they can’t rally around a team, they can at least root for their city.

“Just gather around as a city, keep pushing for our community, honestly, we will be fine,” Morris said.

The NCAA said only staff and family will be allowed to come to basketball games without fans.

