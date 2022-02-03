Vaccine hesitancy may be an issue in Fresno when younger kids can receive it

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Children younger than five-years-old may soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Pfizer says they’re moving forward with plans to submit their data to the FDA for authorization. But a doctor in the Central Valley says even once the shots get approved getting parents to get their kids vaccinated will likely be difficult.

UCSF Fresno’s Dr. Kenny Banh requesting the authorization is good news for parents of young kids, but also good news for slowing the pandemic overall.

“If we’re tired of omicron, if we’re tired of delta, we don’t want to see zeta, we don’t want to see the next one, then this is what we have to do to keep it from cycling back again,” said Dr. Banh.

Rather than the full dose given to adults, children in this age group would receive one-tenth of the dose adults get. For comparison, kids aged 5 to 11 get a dose one-third of the size of the adult dose. Still, Banh says convincing parents to get their kids vaccinated, may be difficult.

Of those aged 5 to 11 in the Central Valley, vaccine rates are stuck in the 20% range.

“We’re gonna get an initial rush, that 10-20-15 percent of people that are really eager to protect their kids and protect others,” said Dr. Banh. “But then it’s gonna be a hard push. It’s not an access issue now.”

The FDA vaccine advisory board will meet later this month.