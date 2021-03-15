Utility workers, couriers, certain health conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – On Monday, those with certain health conditions and disabilities became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in California. Additionally, those who work in certain job sectors also became eligible.

According to Fresno County, those who can get the vaccine include:

Food and ag workers

Education and childcare workers

Those with high-risk medical conditions

Public transit workers

Disaster Service workers

Social workers

Couriers

Those in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail

Some residents who became eligible Monday already were lining up at the vaccination sites.

“I’m afraid of getting it because I’m high risk. My health condition. COVID would be bad for me,” said Cornelius Harrigan, a Fresno resident. “It’s been tough. I’ve had family members who have had COVID. It’s scary. It’s real, so it’s definitely a blessing to be able to have the vaccine.”

Those with high-risk health conditions and disabilities that fall under the list are asked to bring a doctor’s note or fill out a self-attestation form.

“While I’m a physician, I’m actually not doing a medical exam. It’s basically on your word that you have this and you’re qualified for the vaccine,” said Dr. Kenny Banh, the director of UCSF Mobile HeaL COVID-19 Equity Project.

If a resident’s health condition does not fall under the list but their doctor believes it puts them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said they could get a doctor’s note.

“If you ask them to bring a doctor’s note, which is ideal, it is another barrier that actually prevents equity on getting vaccines in the communities that most need it,” Banh said.

The self-attestation form also removes that barrier for underserved communities.

In addition to those with high-risk health conditions and disabilities, others who are eligible include public transit workers, social workers, and couriers. Utility workers can also get vaccinated, including those who work on the electricity, gas, or water supply.