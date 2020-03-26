WASHINGTON (AP) — US unemployment claims soar to 3.3 million — quadrupling record from 1982 — as layoffs from coronavirus engulf economy.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.