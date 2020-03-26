US unemployment claims soar to 3.3 million

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (NEXSTAR) – The co-owner of a Pennsylvania grocery store chain wrote an exasperated Facebook post after he says a woman purposely coughed on at least $35,000 worth of food, which had to be thrown away Wednesday afternoon.

"Today was a very challenging day," Joe Fasula, of Gerrity's Supermarket, wrote. "At 2:20 p.m. today, I got a call from our Hanover Township store. The manager informed that a woman, who the police know to be a chronic problem in the community, came in to (sic) the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case and grocery."