US judge won’t block gun store closures in Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is refusing to block Los Angeles officials from shutting down gun stores as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday’s ruling is at least the second time federal judges in California have declined to intervene in shutdown orders even as similar orders are being challenged nationwide.
The judge says that closing nonessential businesses, including firearms and ammunition retailers, reasonably fits officials’ goal of reducing the spread of this disease.
The National Rifle Association, three other gun-owner rights groups and several individuals and businesses had sought the injunction against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
