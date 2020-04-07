US judge won’t block gun store closures in Los Angeles

FILE – In this March 15, 2020, file photo, people wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif. The coronavirus pandemic has much of the world contemplating an existential question amid a growing number of stay-at-home orders, with only “essential” service providers allowed to go to their jobs. As U.S. states enact sweeping stay-at-home orders, there is lots of agreement on what’s essential, but some have their own notions. A few are eyebrow raisers. Among them are guns, golf and cannabis. Most lists, being compiled by governors and others, capture the basics of what’s essential. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is refusing to block Los Angeles officials from shutting down gun stores as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday’s ruling is at least the second time federal judges in California have declined to intervene in shutdown orders even as similar orders are being challenged nationwide.

The judge says that closing nonessential businesses, including firearms and ammunition retailers, reasonably fits officials’ goal of reducing the spread of this disease.

The National Rifle Association, three other gun-owner rights groups and several individuals and businesses had sought the injunction against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

