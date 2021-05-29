United Health Centers hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, United Health Centers is offering COVID-19 vaccines in both Fresno and Mendota every Saturday.

Fresno location: 6810 North Milburn Avenue

Mendota location: 121 Barboza Street

The sites will be open between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Officials say appointments are not necessary.

Nearly 63% of Californians ages 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated. An estimated 12 million eligible people are still unvaccinated but there are now some big incentives.

Everyone who gets a vaccine becomes automatically eligible for the cash prize drawings taking place in June.

It’s part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to vaccinate more Californians before the economy fully reopens on June 15.