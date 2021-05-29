United Health Centers hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, United Health Centers is offering COVID-19 vaccines in both Fresno and Mendota every Saturday.

Fresno location: 6810 North Milburn Avenue

Mendota location: 121 Barboza Street

The sites will be open between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Officials say appointments are not necessary.

Nearly 63% of Californians ages 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated. An estimated 12 million eligible people are still unvaccinated but there are now some big incentives.

Everyone who gets a vaccine becomes automatically eligible for the cash prize drawings taking place in June.

RELATED: Newsom announces $116.5 million incentive program to get Californians vaccinated

It’s part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to vaccinate more Californians before the economy fully reopens on June 15.

