ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — United Health Centers will provide free COVID-19 testing on Saturday.

The free COVID-19 testing will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kerman Branch Library located at 15081 W. Kearney Boulevard.

Officials say pre-registration is requested prior to testing by calling (800) 492-4227.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.