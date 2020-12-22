UHC begins COVID-19 testing at Central High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — United Health Centers is partnering with Fresno County to offer no-cost COVID-19 testing at Central High School – East Campus, every Tuesday until March 1.

The campus is at 3535 N. Cornelia Avenue. Testing will take place in the Aquatics Complex parking lot.

The new expanded mobile testing site will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

