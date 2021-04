MERCED, California (KSEE) – A UC Merced student has come up with safe ways to continue studying medicine as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Pre-medical student Nina Bouzamondo-Bernstein started an online platform called Pre-Health Shadowing, designed to be a resource for students all over the world.

It now has over 26,000 members, from different education levels, all taking part in live streaming or recorded sessions with physicians, nurses, veterinarians, and dentists.