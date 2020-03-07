Uber to offer drivers 14 days sick leave if they have coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Uber is offering its drivers paid sick leave should they come down with coronavirus.

The ride-share service says drivers or delivery people would be eligible for up to 14 days of paid time if sick.

The same goes for those who are placed in quarantine.

A company official says the policy is already in place in some markets, with the aim to make it worldwide.

How much money drivers would get was not disclosed.

Uber’s announcement represents a policy change for the company, which primarily sees its workforce as independent contractors.

Competitor Lyft said it also would “provide funds to drivers” should they be diagnosed with COVID-19.

