Two UC Merced students awaiting COVID-19 test results after showing symptoms

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A second student at UC Merced is showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to officials at the university.

In a statement Wednesday, officials say the student is awaiting test results. They live off-campus and are practicing self-quarantine.

UC Merced says a second student reported symptoms earlier this week and is also awaiting test results to determine whether or not they have the novel coronavirus.

There are currently no positive cases of COVID-19 in Merced County.

