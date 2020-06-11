Two more die of COVID-19-related illness in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two more people have died in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.
This brings the county’s COVID-19-related death toll to 51.
Additionally, 77 people have acquired the virus. There have been a total of 2,395 cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County.
43 new recoveries have been accounted for, and the total recovered sits at 728.
Health officials say the percentage of total positive tests is 8.3%, 2,395 positive tests out of 28,964. This is above the threshold set by the state of California to continue moving forward with reopening plans.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
