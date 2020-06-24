Live Now
Two more deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Wednesday added 119 new cases of COVID-19, and they announced that two more people had died.

That brings the county’s total cases to 3,553 and its death toll to 118 people.

Here are the cases by age group:

  • 392 cases – Ages 0 – 17
  • 506 cases – Ages 18 – 25
  • 864 cases – Ages 26 – 40
  • 1,151 cases – Ages 41 – 64
  • 621 cases – Ages 65+

Health officials also announced that 53 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries to 2,618.

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

