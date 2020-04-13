Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kings County, health officials said Monday.

That brings the county’s total count to 12.

Of the 12 cases, two were travel-related, two were a result of close contact, one was due to community transmission, and three were still under investigation.

One person has died in the county, and health officials on Monday announced three people had recovered.

COVID-19 resource links:

