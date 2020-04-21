Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of novel coronavirus infections in Merced County has climbed to 92 according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.

Since its first case on March 22, the county has reported 28 people as recovered from the disease while the three people have died. 61 cases are currently listed as “active.”

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

