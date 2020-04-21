Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at Noon

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Merced County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of novel coronavirus infections in Merced County has climbed to 92 according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.

Since its first case on March 22, the county has reported 28 people as recovered from the disease while the three people have died. 61 cases are currently listed as “active.”

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know