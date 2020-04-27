Two more cases of COVID-10 reported in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials report two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 105.

Of those 105 cases, 41 are active, 61 recoveries and 3 deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

