Two more cases of COVID-10 reported in Merced County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

coronavirus , covid-19 , county, merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials report two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 105.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Of those 105 cases, 41 are active, 61 recoveries and 3 deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know