Tulare Urgent Care offering COVID-19 testing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing at one of their locations.

Health officials say a team of doctors and nurse practitioners from the urgent care will be available to test at 1581 Hillman Street. 

It takes two to four days to get the results from the lab, officials say.

To schedule a COVID-19 test appointment call  559-687-5101 or 559-892-0646, or visit tulareurgentcare.com

