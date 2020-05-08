Tulare County’s top health official recommends face masks for the public and essential workers

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County residents and essential workers were urged Friday to wear face masks in public to prevent inadvertently spreading the coronavirus.

Dr. Karen Haught, the county’s Public Health Officer, released the new guidance following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health.

Community members should wear face coverings in three main settings: While inside of or waiting in line to enter essential businesses and other businesses or facilities, while providing essential government functions and when seeking health care from health care facilities, and when waiting for or riding on public transportation or other shared transportation.

The guidance also advises all employees, including employees at essential businesses, contractors, owners, and those who operate public and shared transit, as well as workers engaged in basic operations, essential infrastructure work and essential government functions to wear a face mask in areas where the public is present and at any time when others are nearby.

“Wearing a face mask is most effective when used with social distancing and hand and surface hygiene,” Haught said.

The Health Officer order advises:

Individuals are asked to ensure effective use of face coverings by washing their hands after putting on and taking off the face covering.

Essential businesses and their employees are asked to utilize face coverings when providing services to the public.

Essential businesses are asked to post signage informing the public of the requirement to use face coverings.

Masks or face coverings can be homemade, store-bought, a bandana, or cloth.

Key exception: children ages two or younger should not wear a face mask.

Tulare County’s Health Officer said one key transmission method for the virus that causes COVID-19 is respiratory droplets that people expel when they breathe or sneeze. Individuals have been found to be infected with the virus and not have any symptoms, meaning they are asymptomatic, but they can still be contagious.

People can also be infected and contagious 48 hours before developing symptoms.

Many suffer mild symptoms from COVID-19 and do not recognize they are infected and contagious and they can unintentionally infect others, Haught said.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.