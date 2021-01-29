Tulare County set to vaccinate those 65 years and older, others in tier 1B

CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County public health officials announced Friday that they will be starting phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations which includes those 65-years-old and older.

The tier includes those 65 years and older and frontline workers in education, childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture workers.

County officials describe the vaccine supply as “very limited” and are asking residents to remain patient as there is not enough supply to meet demand of everyone who is eligible.

Those in phase 1A tiers who have already received their first dose are now receiving their second. Officials ask those who are waiting on a second-dose appointment not to contact Tulare County Public Health, but rather wait for officials to contact you.