Tulare County set to vaccinate those 65 years and older, others in tier 1B

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County public health officials announced Friday that they will be starting phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations which includes those 65-years-old and older.
The tier includes those 65 years and older and frontline workers in education, childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture workers.
County officials describe the vaccine supply as “very limited” and are asking residents to remain patient as there is not enough supply to meet demand of everyone who is eligible.
Those in phase 1A tiers who have already received their first dose are now receiving their second. Officials ask those who are waiting on a second-dose appointment not to contact Tulare County Public Health, but rather wait for officials to contact you.