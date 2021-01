VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County officials have set up a senior citizen help center for COVID-19 vaccine information.

Health officials believe there are not enough supplies to vaccinate everyone eligible, so they are asking seniors to fill out an online COVID-19 vaccine interest form for an appointment to get the vaccine.

More information on the vaccine rollout can be found on Tulare County’s own vaccine website or those interested can also call 1-800-321-2462.