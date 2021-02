An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at the medical center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Wake Forest Baptist received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning. Ten employees received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. Additional employees will be given the vaccine in the coming days. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency is seeking volunteers to assist with the rollout and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials say they are seeking volunteers with both medical experience and anyone willing to assist with the massive vaccination effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are interested in volunteering and have medical experience click here. If you’re interested in volunteering with no medical experience click here.