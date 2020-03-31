COVID-19 Information

Tulare County says two more people have recovered from COVID-19

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Tuesday reported that two more people have recovered from COVID-19 — bringing the county’s recoveries to three.

Health officials also reported two more people tested positive for COVID-19.

The county has had 45 cases overall.

Of those 45, 16 were travelers, 19 had person-to-person contact, and 10 cases were still under investigation.

One person has died in Tulare County due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 resource links:

