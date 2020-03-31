Tulare County says two more people have recovered from COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Tuesday reported that two more people have recovered from COVID-19 — bringing the county’s recoveries to three.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Health officials also reported two more people tested positive for COVID-19.
The county has had 45 cases overall.
Of those 45, 16 were travelers, 19 had person-to-person contact, and 10 cases were still under investigation.
One person has died in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.