Tulare County reports two more death-related cases to COVID-19, 26 new cases — totaling 107

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported on Saturday two more death-related cases to COVID-19 and 26 new cases — now totaling 107.
Both individuals that died were over the age of 65 and both passed away on Friday. One person was a person-to-person contact and the other was a travel case.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family who lost their loved one due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “Social distancing is the most important tool community members can use to avoid getting or giving COVID-19.”
Out of the 107 cases, 64 were person to person/contact, 17 were travel-related and 26 were under investigation, the health department said.
Here is how cases broke down by age group:
- 2 — Ages 0-17
- 16 — Ages 18-25
- 29 — Ages 26-40
- 26 — Ages 41-64
- 34 — Ages 65+
Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.
A total of 219 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by health officials.
There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Tulare County.
