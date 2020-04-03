Tulare County reports third COVID-19 related death, 7 new cases — totaling 81

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported Friday the third death related to COVID-19 and seven new cases — now totaling 81.

The fatality and new cases were reported on the county’s Health and Human Services Agency website.

Out of the 81 cases, 45 were person to person/contact, 17 were travel-related and 19 were under investigation, the health department said.

Here is how cases broke down by age group:

2 — Ages 0-17

14 — Ages 18-25

22 — Ages 26-40

19 — Ages 41-64

24 — Ages 65+

A total of 176 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by health officials.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Tulare County.

