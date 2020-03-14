Tulare County reports second case of confirmed Coronavirus

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency confirmed the county’s second case of COVID-19.

The individual is in stable condition and self-isolating at home. The patient traveled out of the area to the Bay Area before showing symptoms, according to health officials.

Tulare County Public Health Branch is currently conducting an investigation with

Kaweah Delta, where the patient presented to be tested.

Due to protected health information requirements and to maintain the patient’s identity no further details are currently being released.

The County’s first case was confirmed earlier this week.

