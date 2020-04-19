Tulare County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases — totaling over 400

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials Saturday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new recoveries in the county.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 411.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Public Health Branch.

Out of the 411 cases, 26 were travel-related, 285 were person to person/contact, and 100 were under investigation.

Seventeen patients have died and 55 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 491 people were under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Tulare County.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.