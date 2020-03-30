COVID-19 Information

Tulare County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 43

Coronavirus

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported eight new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 43.

The new cases were reported through the county’s Health and Human Services Agency website.

Health officials reported out of the 43 cases, 18 were travel-related, eight were person to person/contact, and 9 are under investigation. One patient has recovered and one has died from COVID-19 in Tulare County.

Here is a breakdown on the number of cases in Tulare County by age group:

  • 2
  • 6
  • 14
  • 6
  • 15
  • Ages 0-17
  • Ages 18-25
  • Ages 26-40
  • Ages 41-64
  • Ages 65+

The health department also reported that 113 people are under self-quarantine and are being monitored for symptoms.

COVID-19 resource links:

