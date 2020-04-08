Tulare County reports 7th COVID-19 death, 11 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 11 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — now totaling 168.

Additionally, one more person has died in Tulare County from COVID-19 bringing the total to nine. Officials also announced one more person has recovered bringing recoveries to seven in the county.

Out of the 168 positive cases, 112 were person to person/contact, 21 were travel-related and 35 were under investigation.

Here is how cases broke down by age group:

9 — Ages 0-17

17 — Ages 18-25

43 — Ages 26-40

44 — Ages 41-64

55 — Ages 65+

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

A total of 271 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by health officials.

COVID-19 resource links:

