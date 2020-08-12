Tulare County reports 7 new COVID-19 related deaths, 94 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths and 94 new cases Wednesday.

Out of the 11,643 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,824 were person to person/contact, and 7,751 were under investigation.

A total of 205 people have died and 10,120 have recovered from COVID-19 in the county, health officials said.

The county said 321 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Cases by Age Group

1,519 – Ages 0 – 17

– Ages 0 – 17 1,840 – Ages 18 – 25

– Ages 18 – 25 3,333 – Ages 26 – 40

– Ages 26 – 40 3,644 – Ages 41 – 64

– Ages 41 – 64 1,298 – Ages 65+

Cases by Ethnicity

6,407 – Hispanic

– Hispanic 1,102 – Caucasian

– Caucasian 153 – Asian

– Asian 45 – African American

– African American 18 – Native American

– Native American 175 – Multi-Race

– Multi-Race 3,743 – Unknown

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

