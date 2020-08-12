Tulare County reports 7 new COVID-19 related deaths, 94 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths and 94 new cases Wednesday.
Out of the 11,643 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,824 were person to person/contact, and 7,751 were under investigation.
A total of 205 people have died and 10,120 have recovered from COVID-19 in the county, health officials said.
The county said 321 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Cases by Age Group
- 1,519 – Ages 0 – 17
- 1,840 – Ages 18 – 25
- 3,333 – Ages 26 – 40
- 3,644 – Ages 41 – 64
- 1,298 – Ages 65+
Cases by Ethnicity
- 6,407 – Hispanic
- 1,102 – Caucasian
- 153 – Asian
- 45 – African American
- 18 – Native American
- 175 – Multi-Race
- 3,743 – Unknown
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
