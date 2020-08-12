Tulare County reports 7 new COVID-19 related deaths, 94 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths and 94 new cases Wednesday.

Out of the 11,643 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,824 were person to person/contact, and 7,751 were under investigation.

A total of 205 people have died and 10,120 have recovered from COVID-19 in the county, health officials said.

The county said 321 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Cases by Age Group

  •     1,519 – Ages 0 – 17
  •     1,840 – Ages 18 – 25
  •     3,333 – Ages 26 – 40
  •     3,644 – Ages 41 – 64
  •     1,298 – Ages 65+

 Cases by Ethnicity

  •     6,407 – Hispanic
  •     1,102 – Caucasian
  •     153 – Asian
  •     45 – African American
  •     18 – Native American
  •     175 – Multi-Race
  •     3,743 – Unknown

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com