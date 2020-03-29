Tulare County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 35

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 35.

The new cases were reported through the county’s Health and Human Services Agency website.

Health officials reported out of the 35 cases, 16 were travel-related, eight were person to person/contact, and 11 were under investigation. One patient has recovered and one has died from COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown on the number of cases in Tulare County by age group:

1

5

12

5

12 Ages 0-17

Ages 18-25

Ages 26-40

Ages 41-64

Ages 65+

The health department also reported that 124 people are under self-quarantine and are being monitored for symptoms.

