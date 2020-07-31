Tulare County reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 213 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 5 new COVID-19 related deaths and 213 new cases Friday.
Out of the 9,454 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,122 were person to person/contact, and 6,264 were under investigation.
178 people have died and 6,511 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.
The first case of COVID-19 in Tulare County was identified on Mar. 11.
Age Groups
1186 – Ages 0 – 17
1483 – Ages 18 – 25
2682 – Ages 26 – 40
2986 – Ages 41 – 64
1108 – Ages 65+
Ethnicity
5060 – Hispanic
943 – Caucasian
128 – Asian
41 – African American
11 – Native American
124 – Multi-Race
3147 – Unknown
