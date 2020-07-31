Tulare County reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 213 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 5 new COVID-19 related deaths and 213 new cases Friday.

Out of the 9,454 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,122 were person to person/contact, and 6,264 were under investigation.

178 people have died and 6,511 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The first case of COVID-19 in Tulare County was identified on Mar. 11.

Age Groups

    1186 – Ages 0 – 17
    1483 – Ages 18 – 25
    2682 – Ages 26 – 40
    2986 – Ages 41 – 64
    1108 – Ages 65+

  Ethnicity

    5060 – Hispanic
    943 – Caucasian
    128 – Asian
    41 – African American
    11 – Native American
    124 – Multi-Race
    3147 – Unknown

