Tulare County reports first COVID-19 death and 5 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 29

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported the first death in the county from COVID-19 on Saturday and five additional cases — bringing the total to 29.

The patient, who died Saturday, was the third case reported by health officials on March 16 and had been hospitalized for several weeks, said spokeswoman Tammie Weyker-Adkins. The patient’s exposure continues to be unknown.

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy. We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community, and we continue to ask that community members protect themselves and their loved ones by staying home.”

The new cases were reported through the county Health and Human Services Agency website.

A majority of Tulare County’s patients, totaling 11, were between 26 to 40 years of age.

Health officials reported out of the 29 cases, 15 were travel-related, seven were person to person/contact, and seven under investigation. One patient has recovered from COVID-19.

The health department also reported that 124 people are under self-quarantine and are being monitored for symptoms.

