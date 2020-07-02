Tulare County reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths, 198 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Thursday reported 198 new cases of COVID-19, and five more people have died due to the virus.

That brings the county’s total cases to 4,521 since the beginning, and the death toll to 133 people.

Of the 4,521 cases, 59 were travel-related, 1,863 were a result of person to person contact, and 2,599 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the total cases by age group:

520 cases – Ages 0 – 17

664 cases – Ages 18 – 25

1,183 cases – Ages 26 – 40

1,442 cases – Ages 41 – 64

712 cases – Ages 65+

Here are the total cases by ethnicity:

2,334 cases – Hispanic

486 cases – Caucasian

86 cases – Asian

21 cases – African American

11 cases – Native American

44 cases – Multi-Race

1,539 cases – Unknown

Health officials also announced 88 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries in the county to 3,174.

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

