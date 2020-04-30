Tulare County reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths with 14 new cases — totaling 640

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported on Thursday four new COVID-19 related deaths and 14 new cases.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 640.

Out of the 640 cases, 27 were travel-related, 384 were person to person/contact, and 229 were under investigation.

40 people have died and 105 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 640 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

