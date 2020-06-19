Tulare County reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 42 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported four new COVID-19 related deaths and 42 new cases Friday morning.
That brings the county’s death toll to 111 and total cases to 3,046.
Out of the 3,046 cases, 40 were travel-related, 1,473 were a result of person to person/contact, and 1,533 were under investigation.
Health officials said 85 more people recovered on Friday — bringing the total to 2,321.
The county said 985 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
