Tulare County reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 42 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported four new COVID-19 related deaths and 42 new cases Friday morning.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

That brings the county’s death toll to 111 and total cases to 3,046.

Out of the 3,046 cases, 40 were travel-related, 1,473 were a result of person to person/contact, and 1,533 were under investigation.

Health officials said 85 more people recovered on Friday — bringing the total to 2,321.

The county said 985 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know