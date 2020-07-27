KSEE24 RESCAN /
Tulare County reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 324 new cases

Coronavirus

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 324 new cases Monday.

Out of the 8,534 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2.783 were person to person/contact, and 5,683 were under investigation.

The county said 295 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Age Groups

    1053 – Ages 0 – 17
    1334 – Ages 18 – 25
    2409 – Ages 26 – 40
    2681 – Ages 41 – 64
    1045 – Ages 65+

  Ethnicity

    4348 – Hispanic
    873 – Caucasian
    112 – Asian
    38 – African American
    11 – Native American
    105 – Multi-Race
    3047 – Unknown

COVID-19 resource links:

