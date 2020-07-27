Tulare County reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 324 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 324 new cases Monday.

Out of the 8,534 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2.783 were person to person/contact, and 5,683 were under investigation.

The county said 295 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Age Groups

1053 – Ages 0 – 17

1334 – Ages 18 – 25

2409 – Ages 26 – 40

2681 – Ages 41 – 64

1045 – Ages 65+

Ethnicity

4348 – Hispanic

873 – Caucasian

112 – Asian

38 – African American

11 – Native American

105 – Multi-Race

3047 – Unknown

