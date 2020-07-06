KSEE24 RESCAN /
Tulare County reports 382 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 5,009 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 382 new COVID-19 cases Monday, morning bringing the county’s overall cases to 5,009.

Health officials say 136 people have died and 3,329 have recovered from COVID-19.

Out of the 5,009 cases, 63 were travel-related, 1,993 were a result of person to person/contact, and 2,953 were under investigation.

Here are the cases by age group:

583 cases – Ages 0 – 17
754 cases – Ages 18 – 25
1,335 cases – Ages 26 – 40
1,588 cases – Ages 41 – 64
749 cases – Ages 65+

Here are the cases by ethnicity:

2,544 cases – Hispanic
542 cases – Caucasian
92 cases – Asian
25 cases – African American
11 cases – Native American
47 cases – Multi-Race
1,748 cases – Unknown

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

