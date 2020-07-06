Tulare County reports 382 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 5,009 cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 382 new COVID-19 cases Monday, morning bringing the county’s overall cases to 5,009.

Health officials say 136 people have died and 3,329 have recovered from COVID-19.

Out of the 5,009 cases, 63 were travel-related, 1,993 were a result of person to person/contact, and 2,953 were under investigation.

Here are the cases by age group:

583 cases – Ages 0 – 17

754 cases – Ages 18 – 25

1,335 cases – Ages 26 – 40

1,588 cases – Ages 41 – 64

749 cases – Ages 65+

Here are the cases by ethnicity:

2,544 cases – Hispanic

542 cases – Caucasian

92 cases – Asian

25 cases – African American

11 cases – Native American

47 cases – Multi-Race

1,748 cases – Unknown

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.