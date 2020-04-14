Tulare County reports 32 more COVID-19 cases

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Tuesday announced 32 more cases of COVID-19.

That brings the county’s total to 296 cases.

Of the 296 cases, 25 were travel-related, 203 were a result of person-to-person contact, and 68 were still under investigation.

Thirteen people have died in the county, and health officials have been able to confirm 15 recoveries.

Health officials said 422 are under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

As of Monday, a Visalia health care facility had 112 cases.

They reported six residents of the facility had died from COVID-19.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.