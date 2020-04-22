Tulare County reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths with 5 new cases — totaling 441

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported three new COVID-19 related deaths and five new cases.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 441.

Out of the 441 cases, 26 were travel-related, 294 were person to person/contact, and 121 were under investigation.

25 people have died and 66 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 523 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

