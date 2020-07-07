Tulare County reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 166 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Tuesday reported 166 new cases of COVID-19, and three more people have died due to the virus.

That brings the county’s total cases to 5,175 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the death toll to 139 people.

Of the 5,175 cases, 66 were travel-related, 2,014 were a result of person to person contact, and 3,095 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the total cases by age group:

604 cases – Ages 0 – 17

784 cases – Ages 18 – 25

1,393 cases – Ages 26 – 40

1,627 cases – Ages 41 – 64

767 cases – Ages 65+

Here are the total cases by ethnicity:

2,596 cases – Hispanic

551 cases – Caucasian

94 cases – Asian

25 cases – African American

11 cases – Native American

51 cases – Multi-Race

1,847 cases – Unknown

Health officials also announced 69 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries in the county to 3,398.

There are 981 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

